Equitable Trust Co. Takes $202,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Exponent by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

