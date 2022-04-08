Equitable Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,693 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 454,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,851 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,978 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

