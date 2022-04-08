Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $116.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

