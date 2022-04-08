Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives $2,900.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,900.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.34) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.