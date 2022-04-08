Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $49.70 and last traded at $49.85. 1,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 418,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

Specifically, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $559,029.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,113 shares of company stock worth $5,341,151. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 42.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

