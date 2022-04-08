Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Target Price at $20.46

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,539,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $31,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

