Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading Down 7.9%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.27. 61,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,234,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

