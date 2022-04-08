Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.200-$11.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $242.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.67. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.