Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Down 8%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 12,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 555,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

