PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,904 shares of company stock worth $5,516,280. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,946,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after buying an additional 51,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

