Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Up 2.5%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.22. 11,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,934,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 602.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 61.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.