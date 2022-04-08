Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Shares of Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) traded down 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. 7,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 791,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embark Technology Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $22,574,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

About Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

