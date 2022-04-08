Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives $12.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGL opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.51%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

