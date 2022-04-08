The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.66 and last traded at $152.59. Approximately 599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 153,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.47.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average of $135.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $103,194,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,757,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

