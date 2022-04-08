CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives $15.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms have commented on MTBC. StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of MTBC opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

