Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $230.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYDGF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $214.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.92.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

