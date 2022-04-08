Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 25th

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

