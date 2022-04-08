$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $11.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

