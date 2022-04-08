$125.91 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will post $125.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.11 million to $126.60 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $550.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.36 million to $552.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $638.02 million, with estimates ranging from $618.11 million to $653.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bandwidth by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

