Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,423,000 after acquiring an additional 91,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,308,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,939,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after acquiring an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

