Analysts Set MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target at $20.25

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MIXT opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $268.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.89.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $36.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.