Analysts Set Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Target Price at $16.40

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAO. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. Youdao has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

