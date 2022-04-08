Analysts Set Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Price Target at $34.75

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.