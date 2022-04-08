Brokerages Set Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) PT at $10.50

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth about $34,980,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth about $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

BBLN stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Babylon has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

