Brokerages Set Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Price Target at $31.50

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRATF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Traton from €35.00 ($38.46) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Traton from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.50 ($26.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

TRATF stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

