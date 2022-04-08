Fund Lp Funicular Buys 26,806 Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 26,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $61,653.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $276,492.92.

ABIO stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

