Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.92.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after purchasing an additional 626,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,864 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

