Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $10.43

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $9.34. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 436,756 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.