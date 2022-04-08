GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $170.73

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.73, but opened at $150.56. GameStop shares last traded at $151.82, with a volume of 123,974 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.34.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GameStop by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

