Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.56

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $78.38, with a volume of 11162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKH. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $3,981,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 404,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

