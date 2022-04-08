Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 9.8%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.37. 194,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,128,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

MTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

