Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.17.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $88.56 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

