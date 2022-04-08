Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NYSE OMC opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.