Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

