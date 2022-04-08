Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,615 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $71.94. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

