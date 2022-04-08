Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 161,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after buying an additional 40,293 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $5,148,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $196.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

