Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,820 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,399,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 34,376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.51. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

