Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

FYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.10.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.