Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
FYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.10.
Shares of FYBR stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.