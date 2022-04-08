Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.90

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$177.90 and last traded at C$177.42, with a volume of 115920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$175.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.00.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$164.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$165.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

About Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.