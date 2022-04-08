Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at JMP Securities

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Cowen has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 315,248 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,229,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.