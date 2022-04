Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $6.37

Shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.54. Cue Health shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 22,186 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49.

About Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

