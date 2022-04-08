America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.05

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.05 and last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 1784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.88. The company has a market capitalization of $511.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.