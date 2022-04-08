TotalEnergies’ (TTE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.86.

NYSE TTE opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

