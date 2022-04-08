Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $5.96. Allbirds shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 73,836 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Get Allbirds alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $5,278,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $4,631,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $9,490,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.