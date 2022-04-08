Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $160.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

