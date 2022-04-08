Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $273.52 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.