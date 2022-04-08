Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

