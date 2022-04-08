Ieq Capital LLC Sells 63 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total transaction of $3,167,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,918 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $721.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.80 and a 1-year high of $725.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

