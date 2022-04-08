Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Decreased by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.19.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.95.

Shares of FANG opened at $136.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

