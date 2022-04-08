Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.74 Per Share

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $85.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $360.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 779,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 53,446 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 12,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 247,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 164,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

